About us

Basque and Catalonian pintxos recreated here in Las Vegas.





We love Spanish food from all regions! The two that stood out the most are those from the Basque country and Catalonia. Both regions are rich in history, arts, and natural resources which has inspired many from all creative aspects. For us, it was the amazing food and liberated dining experience that we find ourselves returning to repeatedly.





A Different Beast wants to share that experience with you because when it comes to food, sharing is caring.





We invite you to forget about the past and the future and come have a glass of sangria or two, order a few tapas, and pick between a variety of pintxos our staff brings around dim-sum style and VIVIR EL MOMENTO!



