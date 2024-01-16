A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
- SMOKED SALMON
boursin sauce, onion sprouts
- IBERICO CHORIZO
charred shishito salsa
- CHICKEN MOUSSALINE
wild mushrooms, apple sauce
- SEARED FOIE GRAS
truffle honey
- EGG & JAMON IBERICO
garlic aioli, onion sprouts
- BASQUE SKEWERS
anchoa blanco, house-marinated olive, ibarra chiles, piquillo pepper
- RED ARGENTINIAN PRAWNS
oyster mushroom, prawn oil, green garlic confit
- CALAMARES EN SU TINTA
wild mushroom, smoked paprika, sherry
TAPAS y PLATOS
- CHARCUTERIE
jamón ibérico, ibérico chorizo, manchego & miticana cheese, accoutrements$16.00
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, garlic, spanish olive oil, fleur de sel$8.00
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, chive aioli$11.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN IBÉRICO (2unit)
100% jamón ibérico bellota, garlic aioli$13.00
- ENDIVES & ORANGE CARAMEL
orange and grapefruit supreme, miticaña goat cheese, walnut, chives$15.00
- VIEIRAS CRUDAS CON LECHE DE ALMENDRAS
watercress jus, mango caviar, crispy jamon, fragrant oils$19.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$18.00
- FRIED ARTICHOKES
ibarra amarillo aioli, lemon zest, manchego, onion sprouts$16.00
- CLAM & TXORIZO LURREKO
little neck clams, white wine, parsley, baguette$18.00
- WAGYU ALBONDIGAS
tomato salsa, manchego snow, petite watercress$22.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon gold potatoes, ibarra amarillo aioli, "pan con tomate"$30.00
- PATO Y HIGOS
sangria duck jus, apple & savoy cabbage “fondue”, mustard frills$36.00
- BACALAO NEGRO
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings, spanish olive oil$36.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO PRESA
100% acorn-fed ibérico pork, ibérico chorizo, fondant potato, pomegranate$36.00
POSTRES
A DIFFERENT BEAST TASTING EXPERIENCE ($89)
- PINTXOS TRIO
- OCTOPUS TAPANADE
ibarra chili, piquillo pepper, house marinated olives
- SMOKED SALMON
boursin sauce
- FRIED ARTICHOKE
truffle aioli, shaved manchego
- _________
- TAPAS
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, jamón ibérico
- VIEIRAS CRUDAS
royal ossetra & mango caviar, almond milk, crispy jamón
- CROQUETTA DE JAMÓN IBERICO BELLOTA
jamón ibérico, garlic aioli
- WILD MUSHROOMS
truffle powder, 63-degree egg, red radish sprouts
- WAGYU ALBONDIGAS
tomato salsa, manchego snow, focaccia, watercress
- ________
- PLATO (CHOICE OF)
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon, ibarra amarillo aioli, “pan con tomate”
- or
- BACALAO NEGRO (+$6)
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings
- or
- 100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO (+$6)
iberico chorizo, fondant potato, pomegranate
- or
- PATO Y HIGOS (+$6)
duck sangria jus, apple & savoy cabbage, potato crisps
- ________
- POSTRE
- CREMA CATLANA CONGELADA
brûlée'd frozen custard, lemon curd
VALENTINE'S DAY MENU ($143)
- PINTXOS DUO
- HAMACHI ROSE TART
strawberry gel, white soy, edible gold
- FRIED ARTICHOKES
truffle aioli, shaved manchego
- ________
- TAPAS
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, jamon iberico bellota
- SEARED FOIE GRAS
frisée salad, citrus, orange caramel, miticana goat cheese, toasted walnuts
- CROQUETTA DE JAMON
jamón ibérico bellota, garlic aioli
- VIEIRAS CRUDAS
royal ossetra & mango caviar, almond milk, crispy jamón
- ________
- PLATO (CHOICE OF)
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon, ibarra amarillo aioli, “pan con tomate”
- PATO Y UVAS
seared endives, verjus reduction, macron almonds
- BACALAO NEGRO
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings
- 100% ACORN-FED IBERICO PRESA
ibérico chorizo, fried rice paper, pomegranate
- ________
- POSTRE
- BASQUE CHEESECAKE
- STRAWBERRY CHURROS
dark chocolate ganache