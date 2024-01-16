A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
TAPAS y PLATOS
- PAN CON TOMATE$6.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMON IBERICO (2unit)
garlic aioli$13.00
- BOMBA$13.00
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, aioli$11.00
- CALAMARI SANWICH
chive aioli$15.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$13.00
- CLAM ARROZ
calamari, saffron, mushroom, truffle, squid ink, paprika oil, garlic oil$16.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
smashed new potatoes, salsa verde, smoked paprika$27.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBERICO PRESA
100% acorn-fed iberico pork, chorizo, artichoke, green grapes$36.00
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
A Different Beast Location and Hours
(725) 204-6900
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM