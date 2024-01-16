A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
TAPAS y PLATOS
- CHARCUTERIE
jamón ibérico, ibérico chorizo, manchego & miticana cheese, accoutrements$16.00
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, garlic, spanish olive oil, fleur de sel$8.00
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, chive aioli$11.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN IBÉRICO (2unit)
100% jamón ibérico bellota, garlic aioli$13.00
- ENDIVES & PEACH CARAMEL
miticaña goat cheese, walnut, chives$15.00
- VIEIRAS CRUDAS CON LECHE DE ALMENDRAS
watercress jus, mango caviar, crispy jamon, fragrant oils$19.00
- CALAMARI SANWICH
red radish sprouts, chive aioli$15.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$18.00
- CLAM & TXORIZO LURREKO
little neck clams, white wine, parsley, baguette$18.00
- WAGYU ALBONDIGAS
tomato salsa, manchego snow, petite watercress$19.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon gold potatoes, ibarra amarillo aioli, "pan con tomate"$30.00
- PATO Y HIGOS
sangria duck jus, apple & savoy cabbage “fondue”, mustard frills$36.00
- BACALAO NEGRO
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings, spanish olive oil$36.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO PRESA
100% acorn-fed ibérico pork, ibérico chorizo, fondant potato, green grapes$36.00
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
- IBERICO CHORIZO
charred shishito salsa
- TORCHON FOIE
green grapes, verjus vert
- RED & YELLOW BEETS
- OCTOPUS TAPENADE
piquillo peppers. olives, lemon vinaigrette
- BASQUE SKEWERS
anchoa blanco, house-marinated olive, ibarra chiles, piquillo pepper
- FRIED ARTICHOKE
chive aioli
- TRUFFLE BRIE GRILLED CHEESE
truffle honey
- JAMON IBERICO & MANCHEGO BOCADILLO
truffle aioli
- MITICAÑA DE CABRA
mango caviar
POSTRES
A DIFFERENT BEAST TASTING EXPERIENCE ($88)
- PINTXOS TRIO
- ANCHOA BLANCO
ibarra chile, piquillo pepper, house marinated olive
- MITICAÑA DE CABRA
mango caviar
- 100% IBERICO CHORIZO
charred shishito salsa
- TAPAS
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, jamón ibérico
- ENDIVE & PEACH CARAMEL
miticaña goat cheese, crispy walnut, chive baton
- CROQUETTA DE JAMÓN IBERICO BELLOTA
jamón ibérico, garlic aioli
- WILD MUSHROOMS
truffle powder, 63-degree egg, red radish sprouts
- CLAMS & TXORIZO LURREKO
little neck clams, white wine, parsley
- PLATO (CHOICE OF)
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon, ibarra amarillo aioli, “pan con tomate”
- or
- BACALAO NEGRO (+$6)
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings
- or
- 100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO (+$6)
spanish chorizo, potato fondant, green grapes
- or
- PATO Y HIGOS (+$6)
sangria duck jus, apple & savoy cabbage “fondue”, mustard frills
- POSTRE
- CREMA CATALANA CONGELADA
brûlée'd frozen custard, lemon curd
TORCHON FOIE
green grapes, verjus vert