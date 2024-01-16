A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
TAPAS y PLATOS
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, garlic, spanish olive oil, fleur de sel$6.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMON IBERICO (2unit)
75% acorn-fed jamon iberico, garlic aioli$13.00
- BOMBA
spanish octopus, salsa roja, garlic aioli$13.00
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, aioli$11.00
- CALAMARI SANWICH
red radish sprouts, chive aioli$15.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$15.00
- HAMACHI CRUDO
heirloom tomatoes, lychee, calamansi, espelette oil$16.00
- SPRING PEAS
jamon stock, spring peas, crispy jamon, manchego snow, purple ninja radish$17.00
- CLAM ARROZ
littleneck clams, aromatics, parsley$16.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon gold potatoes, salsa verde, smoked paprika$27.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBERICO PRESA
100% acorn-fed iberico pork, chorizo, artichoke, green grapes$36.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBERICO PORK CHOP
sunchoke puree, candied cherries, purple ninja radish$38.00
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
- HEIRLOOM TOMATO GASPACHO
piquillo pepper, garlic oil
- CHICKEN LIVER MOUSSE
hawthorn puree
- MANCHEGO CHEESE
fresh honey mango
- SPOT PRAWNS
olive oil, lemon, onion sprouts
- EGG SALAD
garlic aioli
- SWEET PURPLE YAMS
crispy iberico jamon
- BUTTERED WHITE PEACHES
melted brie
- MAGIC MYRNA
creme fraiche, crispy jamon, chives
