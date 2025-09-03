A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
SEARED FOIE GRAS
verjus reduction
ROYAL OSSETRA CAVIAR
magic myrna potato, crème fraîche, chive
EGG & JAMON IBERICO
garlic aioli, onion sprouts
BAY SCALLOP CEVICHE
shallot, red bell pepper, lemon vinaigrette
SEARED GAMBA
confit garlic, chimichurri
RILLETTE DE POLLO
salsa de manzana
BUÑELO DE ALCACHOFA
ibarra amarillo aioli
BUÑELO DE BASA
chive aioli
TAPAS y PLATOS
CHARCUTERIE
jamón ibérico, ibérico chorizo, manchego & miticana cheese, accoutrements$13.00
PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, garlic, spanish olive oil, fleur de sel$8.00
PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, chive aioli$11.00
CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN IBÉRICO (2unit)
100% jamón ibérico bellota, garlic aioli$13.00
FRIJOLES GIGANTES
jamon iberico, piquillo peppers, lollipop kale$15.00
ENSALADA DE MELOCOTON
fukushima peaches, miticaña goat cheese, walnut, chives$12.00
VIEIRAS CRUDAS CON LECHE DE ALMENDRAS
watercress jus, mango caviar, crispy jamon, fragrant oils$21.00
GAMBAS AL AJILLO
confit garlic, preserved lemon vinaigrette$14.00
WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$18.00
WAGYU BOCADITOS
manchego, ibarra amarillo aioli, baby fennel slaw$15.00
SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon gold potatoes, frisée, lemon paprika vinaigrette$32.00
PATO Y UVAS
lollipop kale, verjus reduction, mandelin almonds, olive oil$36.00
BACALAO PACIFICO
basque salsa verde, lemon, magic myrna potato, spanish olive oil$36.00
100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO PRESA
baby corn, pomegranates, lemon beurre blanc$36.00
POSTRES
A DIFFERENT BEAST TASTING EXPERIENCE ($89)
PINTXOS TRIO
OCTOPUS TAPANADE
ibarra chili, piquillo pepper, house marinated olives
BUÑUELO DE ALCACHOFA
ibarra amarillo aioli
SEARED GAMBA
confit cherry tomato, chimichurri
_________
TAPAS
PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, jamón ibérico
VIEIRAS CRUDAS
royal ossetra & mango caviar, almond milk, crispy jamón
OPTIONAL ADD ON - FOIE GRAS (+$23)
frisée salad, peaches, peach caramel, miticana goat cheese, toasted walnuts
CROQUETTA DE JAMÓN IBERICO BELLOTA
jamón ibérico, garlic aioli
WILD MUSHROOMS
truffle powder, 63-degree egg, red radish sprouts
WAGYU BOCADITOS
manchego snow, ibarra amarillo aioli, baby fennel slaw
________
PLATO (CHOICE OF)
SPANISH OCTOPUS
yukon gold potatoes, frisée, lemon paprika vinaigrette
or
BACALAO NEGRO (+$6)
basque salsa verde, lemon, magic myrna potato
or
100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO (+$6)
baby corn, pomegranates, lemon beurre blanc
or
PATO Y UVAS (+$6)
lollipop kale, verjus reduction, mandelin almonds
________
POSTRE
CREMA CATLANA CONGELADA
brûlée'd frozen custard, lemon curd
CLASSICO
EGG & CRISPY JAMON
garlic aioli
CLASSIC ANCHOVY
olive, piquillo pepper, ibarra chili
HARAGI BIRRINDUA DE PIMENTON
piquillo, manchego
CALABACIN A LA ANDALUZA
heirloom tomato salsa
BAY SCALLOP CEVICHE
preserved lemon, shallot, cucumber
RILETTE DE POLLO
salsa de manzana
MAGIC MYRNA POTATO
crème fraîche, manchego, chive
IBERICO JAMON BELLOTA
“pan con tomate”
GAMBA
paprika vinaigrette, confit tomato
PULPO
ibarra amarillo aioli, baby yukon potato
FRIJOLES GIGANTES
manchego, piquillo pepper
IBERICO PRESA
chile de shishito, iberico chorizo pork jus
BUÑUELO DE BASA
chive aioli
BUÑUELO DE HONGOS
ibarra amarillo aioli
ALCACHOFA FRITAS
chive aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS
garlic aioli
CHURROS CON CHOCOALTE
SUAVE
*FOIE GRAS
verjus reduction
*WAGYU TARTARE
ibarra chili, shallot, parsley, chive
EGG & CRISPY JAMON
garlic aioli
CLASSIC ANCHOVY
olive, piquillo pepper, ibarra chili
HARAGI BIRRINDUA DE PIMENTON
piquillo, manchego
CALABACIN A LA ANDALUZA
heirloom tomato salsa
BAY SCALLOP CEVICHE
preserved lemon, shallot, cucumber
RILETTE DE POLLO
salsa de manzana
MAGIC MYRNA POTATO
crème fraîche, manchego, chive
IBERICO JAMON BELLOTA
“pan con tomate”
GAMBA
paprika vinaigrette, confit tomato
PULPO
ibarra amarillo aioli, baby yukon potato
FRIJOLES GIGANTES
manchego, piquillo pepper
IBERICO PRESA
chile de shishito, iberico chorizo pork jus
BUÑUELO DE BASA
chive aioli
BUÑUELO DE HONGOS
ibarra amarillo aioli
ALCACHOFA FRITAS
chive aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS
garlic aioli
ENSALADA DE MELOCOTON
Fukushima peaches, frisée, miticaña goat cheese, walnuts
CHURROS CON CHOCOALTE
BASQUE CHEESECAKE
PREMIO
*FOIE GRAS
verjus reduction
*WAGYU TARTARE
ibarra chili, shallot, parsley, chive
*HOKKAIDO SCALLOP CRUDO
watercress jus, mango caviar, almond milk, crispy jamon, fragrant oils
EGG & CRISPY JAMON
garlic aioli
CLASSIC ANCHOVY
olive, piquillo pepper, ibarra chili
HARAGI BIRRINDUA DE PIMENTON
piquillo, manchego
CALABACIN A LA ANDALUZA
heirloom tomato salsa
BAY SCALLOP CEVICHE
preserved lemon, shallot, cucumber
RILETTE DE POLLO
salsa de manzana
MAGIC MYRNA POTATO
crème fraîche, manchego, chive
IBERICO JAMON BELLOTA
“pan con tomate”
GAMBA
paprika vinaigrette, confit tomato
PULPO
ibarra amarillo aioli, baby yukon potato
FRIJOLES GIGANTES
manchego, piquillo pepper
IBERICO PRESA
chile de shishito, iberico chorizo pork jus
BUÑUELO DE BASA
chive aioli
BUÑUELO DE HONGOS
ibarra amarillo aioli
ALCACHOFA FRITAS
chive aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS
garlic aioli
ENSALADA DE MELOCOTON
Fukushima peaches, frisée, miticaña goat cheese, walnuts
CROQUETTAS DE JAMON BELOTTA
garlic aioli
ALBONDIGAS
focaccia, parsley
CHURROS CON CHOCOALTE
BASQUE CHEESECAKE
CREMA CATALANA CONGELADA
FRIJOLES GIGANTES
manchego, piquillo pepper