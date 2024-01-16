A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
TAPAS y PLATOS
- CHARCUTERIE
jamón ibérico, ibérico chorizo, manchego & miticana cheese, accoutrements$18.00
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, garlic, spanish olive oil, fleur de sel$6.00
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, chive aioli$11.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN IBÉRICO (2unit)
75% acorn-fed jamón ibérico, garlic aioli$13.00
- ENDIVES & PEACH CARAMEL
miticaña goat cheese, walnut, chives$15.00
- BOMBA
spanish octopus, salsa roja, garlic aioli$13.00
- CALAMARI SANWICH
red radish sprouts, chive aioli$15.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$16.00
- CHIPIRONES EN SU TINTA
tomatoes, preserved lemons, smoked paprika, herbs$18.00
- CLAM & TXORIZO LURREKO
little neck clams, white wine, parsley, baguette$17.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon gold potatoes, ibarra amarillo aioli, "pan con tomate"$27.00
- BACALAO
basque salsa verde, lemon, magic myrna, spanish olive oil$36.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO PRESA
100% acorn-fed ibérico pork, ibérico chorizo, artichoke, green grapes$36.00
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
- IBERICO CHORIZO
egg, roasted pepper jam
- BAY SCALLOPS
squid ink mushrooms, sprouts
- OCTOPUS TAPENADE
piquillo peppers. olives, lemon vinaigrette
- BASQUE SKEWERS
anchoa blanco, house-marinated olive, ibarra chiles, piquillo pepper
- FRIED ARTICHOKE
chive aioli
- MELTED BRIE
white peach puree
- JAMON IBERICO & MANCHEGO BOCADILLO
truffle aioli
- MITICAÑA DE CABRA
macerated strawberries, strawberry vinegar
POSTRES
A DIFFERENT BEAST TASTING EXPERIENCE ($88)
- PINTXOS TRIO
- ANCHOA BLANCO
ibarra chile, piquillo pepper, house marinated olive
- MITICAÑA DE CABRA
macerated white strawberries, strawberry vinegar
- IBÉRICO CHORIZO
royal ossetra caviar, egg, roasted pepper jam
- _________
- TAPAS
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, jamón ibérico
- ENDIVE & PEACH CARAMEL
miticaña goat cheese, crispy walnut, chive baton
- CROQUETTA DE JAMÓN
jamón ibérico, garlic aioli
- WILD MUSHROOMS
truffle powder, 63-degree egg, red radish sprouts
- CLAMS & TXORIZO LURREKO
little neck clams, white wine, parsley
- ________
- PLATO (CHOICE OF)
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon, ibarra amarillo aioli, “pan con tomate”
- or
- BACALAO NEGRO (+$6)
basque salsa verde, lemon, magic myrna
- or
- 100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO (+$6)
ibérico chorizo, artichoke, green grapes
- ________
- POSTRE
- CREMA CATALANA CONGELADA
brûlée'd frozen custard, lemon curd
REVERSE HAPPY HOUR
FRIED ARTICHOKE
chive aioli