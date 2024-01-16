A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
TAPAS y PLATOS
- PAN CON TOMATE$6.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMON IBERICO (2unit)
garlic aioli$13.00
- BOMBA$13.00
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, aioli$11.00
- CALAMARI SANWICH
chive aioli$15.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$13.00
- CLAM ARROZ
littleneck clams, aromatics, parsley$16.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby golden yukon potatoes, salsa verde, smoked paprika$27.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBERICO PRESA
100% acorn-fed iberico pork, chorizo, artichoke, green grapes$36.00
- PRAWN 2 WAYS
red argentinean prawns, tomato water, calamansi, garlic oil, kaluga caviar$18.00
CROQUETAS DE JAMON IBERICO (2unit)
garlic aioli
NO
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
- BURRATA
verjus reduction
- TORTILLA ESPANOLA
chive aioli, manchego snow
- FOIE
verjus reduction, smoked sea salt
- GAMBAS AL AJILLO
paprika, romesco salsa
- STEAK TARTARE
CAB beef tenderloin, ibarra chiles, shallot, lemon
- CHORIZO
mashed potatoes
- ANCHOVY
olive, guindilla chilies, piquillo pepper
- TRUFFLE BRIE GRILLED CHEESE
truffle honey
A Different Beast Location and Hours
(725) 204-6900
Closed • Opens Sunday at 5PM