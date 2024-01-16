A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
TAPAS y PLATOS
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, aioli$8.00
- CROQUETAS DE HONGOS (unit)
garlic aioli$3.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMON IBERICO (unit)
garlic aioli$6.00
- TUNA
tomatoes, onion sprouts, pickled red onion, aioli$6.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle foam$16.00
- CALAMARI SANWICH
chive aioli$12.00
- HAMACHI TARTARE
tomato water, olive oil, espelette, calamansi$16.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
smashed new potatoes, salsa verde, smoked paprika$18.00
- PRIME FLAT-IRON
romanesco, spring onions$21.00
- CLAM ARROZ
calamari, saffron, mushroom, truffle, squid ink, paprika oil, garlic oil$16.00
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
- PAN CON TOMATE
pickled anchovies
- HAMACHI
boquerones, onion sprouts
- SPANISH CHORIZO
piquillo pepper, olives
- BRIE LOLLIPOP
candied cherry, shaved marcona
- MORCILLA
sweet pepper jam
- PRAWNS
egg salad
- TORTILLA ESPANOLA
chive aioli, manchego snow
- FOIE
verjus reduction, smoked sea salt
- BURRATA
lemon curd
- BOMBA
salsa roja, aioli
