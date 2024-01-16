A DIFFERENT BEAST TASTING EXPERIENCE ($89)

Experience the exquisite 10-Course Tasting Menu at A Different Beast. Begin your culinary journey with authentic Basque Pintxos, savor a variety of delectable Tapas, indulge in our premium Plato, and conclude with our house-made Crema Catalana Congelada. Enhance your dining experience with our Premium Wine Tasting. Begin with a refreshing Cava, followed by a selection of premium wines from various regions of Spain, and conclude with a sophisticated Spanish Vermut Blanco. Experiences require full-table participation.