A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
TAPAS y PLATOS
- PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, garlic, spanish olive oil, fleur de sel$6.00
- PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, chive aioli$11.00
- CROQUETAS DE JAMON IBERICO (2unit)
75% acorn-fed jamon iberico, garlic aioli$13.00
- ENDIVES & PEACH CARAMEL$15.00
- BOMBA
spanish octopus, salsa roja, garlic aioli$13.00
- CALAMARI SANWICH
red radish sprouts, chive aioli$15.00
- WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$16.00
- CHIPIRONES EN SU TINTA
tomatoes, preserved lemons, smoked paprika, herbs$18.00
- CLAM ARROZ
littleneck clams, aromatics, parsley$16.00
- SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon gold potatoes, ibarra amarillo aioli, pan con tomate$27.00
- BACALAO
basque salsa verde, lemon, magic myrna, spanish olive oil$36.00
- 100% ACORN-FED IBERICO PRESA
100% acorn-fed iberico pork, chorizo, artichoke, green grapes$36.00
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
- EGG SALAD
garlic aioli
- BAY SCALLOPS
squid ink mushrooms, sprouts
- MANCHEGO CHEESE
jamon iberico
- BASQUE SKEWERS
marinated anchovies, house-marinated olive, ibarra chiles, piquillo pepper
- OCTOPUS TAPANADE
piquillo peppers. olives, lemon vinaigrette
- MELTED BRIE
white peach puree
- TORTILLA ESPANOLA
chive aioli, sprouts
- GOAT CHEESE
macerated strawberries, strawberry vinegar
POSTRES
REVERSE HAPPY HOUR
