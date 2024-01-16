A Different Beast 5420 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 108
PINTXOS (some pintxo options will change daily)
OCTOPUS TAPENADE
piquillo peppers. olives, lemon vinaigrette
SEARED FOIE GRAS
truffle honey
EGG & JAMON IBERICO
garlic aioli, onion sprouts
CHORIZO PAPAS
crispy broccoli, lemon juice
SEARED GAMBA
confit cherry tomato, paprika vinaigrette, puff pastry shell
BUÑELO DE BACALAO
chive aioli
BUÑELO DE MAÍZ
powdered sugar, ibarra amarillo aioli
WILD MUSHROOMS
truffle powder
TAPAS y PLATOS
CHARCUTERIE
jamón ibérico, ibérico chorizo, manchego & miticana cheese, accoutrements$16.00
PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, garlic, spanish olive oil, fleur de sel$8.00
PATATAS BRAVAS
spanish chorizo, chive aioli$11.00
CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN IBÉRICO (2unit)
100% jamón ibérico bellota, garlic aioli$13.00
ENDIVES & ORANGE CARAMEL
orange and grapefruit supreme, miticaña goat cheese, walnut, chives$15.00
VIEIRAS CRUDAS CON LECHE DE ALMENDRAS
watercress jus, mango caviar, crispy jamon, fragrant oils$19.00
WILD MUSHROOMS
63 degree egg, winter truffle snow$18.00
FRIED ARTICHOKES
ibarra amarillo aioli, lemon zest, manchego, onion sprouts$16.00
CLAMS & SPRING PEAS
little neck clams, sugar snaps, clam and jamon iberico stock, lemon oil$18.00
WAGYU ALBONDIGAS
tomato salsa, manchego snow, petite watercress$22.00
SPANISH OCTOPUS
baby yukon gold potatoes, frisée, lemon paprika vinaigrette$30.00
PATO Y UVAS
lollipop kale, verjus reduction, mandelin almonds, olive oil$36.00
BACALAO PACIFICO
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings, spanish olive oil$36.00
100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO PRESA
white asparagus, pomegranates, lemon beurre blanc$36.00
POSTRES
A DIFFERENT BEAST TASTING EXPERIENCE ($89)
PINTXOS TRIO
OCTOPUS TAPANADE
ibarra chili, piquillo pepper, house marinated olives
FRIED ARTICHOKE
truffle aioli, shaved manchego
SEARED GAMBA
confit cherry tomato, paprika vinaigrette, puff pastry shell
_________
TAPAS
PAN CON TOMATE
heirloom tomato, jamón ibérico
VIEIRAS CRUDAS
royal ossetra & mango caviar, almond milk, crispy jamón
OPTIONAL ADD ON - FOIE GRAS (+$23)
frisée salad, citrus, orange caramel, miticana goat cheese, toasted walnuts
CROQUETTA DE JAMÓN IBERICO BELLOTA
jamón ibérico, garlic aioli
WILD MUSHROOMS
truffle powder, 63-degree egg, red radish sprouts
WAGYU ALBONDIGAS
tomato salsa, manchego snow, focaccia, watercress
________
PLATO (CHOICE OF)
SPANISH OCTOPUS
yukon gold potatoes, frisée, lemon paprika vinaigrette
or
BACALAO NEGRO (+$6)
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings
or
100% ACORN-FED IBÉRICO (+$6)
poached white asparagus, pomegranates, lemon beurre blanc
or
PATO Y UVAS (+$6)
lollipop kale, verjus reduction, olive oil
________
POSTRE
CREMA CATLANA CONGELADA
brûlée'd frozen custard, lemon curd
MOTHER'S DAY AYCE PINTXO LIST
*MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
tarragon, celery seed, shallots, aioli ONE PER PERSON ONLY
*FOIE
verjus reduction ONE PER PERSON ONLY
*A-5 WAGYU
truffle mashed potatoes ONE PER PERSON ONLY
JAMON IBERICO BELLOTA
piquillo pepper spread, dew drop peppers
BAY SCALLOPS
cucumber, shallots, parsley, paprika vinaigrette
IBERICO PRESA
chorizo pork jus, pomegranates
SPANISH OCTOPUS
paprika vinaigrette, frisée
CHORIZO PAPAS
fried broccoli, lemon juice
WILD MUSHROOMS
truffle powder
CLASSIC ANCHOVY
olive, piquillo peppers, ibarra chili
MITICANA GOAT CHEESE
apricot jam
EGG & CRISPY JAMON
garlic aioli
GAMBA AL AJILLO
confit garlic, preserved lemon vinaigrette
BUÑELO DE BACALAO
chive aioli
BUÑELO DE ALCACHOFA
ibarra amarillo aioli
BASQUE CHEESECAKE
CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE
BACALAO NEGRO (+$6)
basque salsa verde, lemon, yellow fingerlings